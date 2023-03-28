EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee approved an $858,500 grant from the state Department of Ecology for its Grant Road water quality improvement project.
“Right now the way the drainage works on Grant Road is everything goes straight down Grant Road underneath the bypass and into the river,” said Garren Melton, public works manager for East Wenatchee.
Melton said that the pipes in the drainage system are undersized.
"You're trying to run too much water to too small of a pipe," Melton said. "So when that happens it can surcharge, you get a lot of pressure build up, and that's how you start to see a lot of damage in the system."
Melton's report to the city contributed a 2021 emergency repair at the base of Grant Road to an undersized storm line that caused an erosion under the roadway.
To fix the issue the city is planning to place a small stormwater facility in an empty city-owned parcel on the corner of Highline Drive and Pace Drive, according to Melton.
Storm water on Grant Road between Eastmont Avenue and Kentucky Avenue will be redirected to the new facility.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $1 million.
The city will put in $151,500 from its stormwater funds.
The project is expected to begin late in the summer.
Melton said the city is planning an open house for the Grant Road project before the project starts.
The city accepted the grant at a city council meeting March 21.
