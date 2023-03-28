210612-newslocal-chassis_gallery 09.JPG (copy)
Vehicles of all types make their way down Grant Road in East Wenatchee during the Classy Chassis Parade on Friday evening June 11, 2021. 

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee approved an $858,500 grant from the state Department of Ecology for its Grant Road water quality improvement project.

“Right now the way the drainage works on Grant Road is everything goes straight down Grant Road underneath the bypass and into the river,” said Garren Melton, public works manager for East Wenatchee.



