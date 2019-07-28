EAST WENATCHEE — A mobile home was “severely damaged” by fire Sunday in East Wenatchee.
Crews responded about 11:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Ninth Street Northeast and knocked the fire down before it could spread to neighboring homes, said Capt. Sean Clarke, Douglas County Fire District 2.
The home was badly damaged and likely won't able to be occupied again, Clarke said.
He added that the fire appeared to originate in the middle of the trailer, but it’s unclear what ignited the blaze.
No one was home when the fire started and no one lived in the trailer, Clarke said, explaining that the previous owner tied a few weeks ago.
Crews cleared the scene about 1:15 p.m.