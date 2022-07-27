Purchase Access

PowerHouse Ministry Center

PowerHouse Ministry Center in East Wenatchee in February 2022. 

EAST WENATCHEE — After nearly 11 years of serving local homeless people, PowerHouse Ministry Center is closing at the end of the week.

PowerHouse board member Kate Haugen wrote in an email that the building they rented at 1052 Valley Mall Parkway is being sold to an unknown buyer, and rent will increase to $5,000 a month.



