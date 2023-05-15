221103-newslocal-roadwork 01.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee in November 2022, as part of an $1.9 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee will close the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway from 9 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday to install traffic lights.

Four traffic light poles will be installed at each corner of the busy intersection, according to East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?