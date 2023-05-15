Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee in November 2022, as part of an $1.9 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.
Four traffic light poles will be installed at each corner of the busy intersection, according to East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton.
He previously told The Wenatchee World the additions are to improve traffic flow and access to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
The work is part of a $1.9 million project in downtown East Wenatchee. The project began late last October to install traffic lights, widen sidewalks to create shorter crossings, create landscape buffers, and update the East Wenatchee Water District’s system in the area.
The city has $1.8 million in federal grant money for the project, around $140,000 from the East Wenatchee Water District for its portion, and $9,000 from the city's own road improvement fund.
The project is behind schedule because the electrical controller for the traffic lights failed a state Department of Transportation test earlier this month, Melton said. The city is waiting for a new controller from the same manufacturer in the meantime.
“It’s frustrating, but we have to make sure it works and is safe,” Melton said.
The lights won’t be operational until the end of the month. Until then, the lights will be covered by garbage bags.
