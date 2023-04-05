EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee gained an easement of a small portion on one of Link Transit's park and rides to add traffic lights at nearby intersection, Third Street and Rock Island Road.
There is no financial transaction for the interlocal agreement, approved Tuesday by city council members with Link.
Link is preparing to make upgrades to the park and ride on the corner of Third Street and Rock Island Road, like additional bathrooms for its drivers and better entrance access.
The city saw an opportunity to cut costs on a lighting project.
“Anytime where we are looking at projects where we need to do something, we look for who can partner with us, and at the same time get some other stuff done,” East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said. “So that it’s more cost-effective and less disruptive when we are partnering.”
According to the agreement, the city now has the rights "to construct, reconstruct, install, repair, replace, operate and maintain sidewalk improvements, landscaping, and electrical utilities" for the area.
Details on the costs and dates of the city’s intersection improvement project were not released as of Wednesday.
