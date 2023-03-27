East Wenatchee City Hall (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

East Wenatchee City Hall campus on Ninth Street N.E.

 Provided photo/City of East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD will reimburse East Wenatchee for the city's engineering services on work done for the PUD on the 19th Street and Cascade Avenue project. 

The city and Douglas County are preparing for their $5 million improvement project in late summer, as the project is in mixed area where both entities have jurisdiction. The new agreement with the PUD was made at the March 21 council meeting.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?