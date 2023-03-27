EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD will reimburse East Wenatchee for the city's engineering services on work done for the PUD on the 19th Street and Cascade Avenue project.
The city and Douglas County are preparing for their $5 million improvement project in late summer, as the project is in mixed area where both entities have jurisdiction. The new agreement with the PUD was made at the March 21 council meeting.
The project consists of upkeeping aging portions of the roads, widening the roads, implementing center turn lanes, and installing bicycle lanes and sidewalks in a .44 mile area.
The PUD is involved because it will provide electrical work, such as power, communication conduits, and vaults.
“They’re (the PUD) wanting to move their power underground,” said Garren Melton, East Wenatchee Public Works Department manager.
East Wenatchee will provide the PUD with engineering consultation and the PUD will reimburse the city for the costs.
Melton said the reimbursement will be more than $150,000.
The city received $2 million from the state’s Transportation Improvement Board and $2.2 million from the state Department of Ecology for the project.
Melton said the city and Douglas County will together put in $800,000. However, officials are still discussing how much each entity should pay, he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone