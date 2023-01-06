EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council on Tuesday approved entering a Memorandum of Understanding with the Douglas County PUD to launch an electric vehicle pilot program.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the MOU will allow the PUD to install the infrastructure needed for a new charging station at the East Wenatchee police station.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

