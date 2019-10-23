BILLINGS, Montana — An East Wenatchee man is charged in federal court with conspiring to sell methamphetamine and heroin in Montana.
Ryan Edwin Hewitt is accused of possessing and conspiring in December 2018 to distribute more than five grams of meth and 100 grams of heroin in Billings, according to indictment documents filed Aug. 26 in Montana’s U.S. District Court.
Hewitt was arrested Tuesday in East Wenatchee by East Wenatchee police on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He's being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Hewitt, 35, is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Each count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, plus heavy fines.