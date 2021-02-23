EAST WENATCHEE — Police have arrested an 18-year-old East Wenatchee man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tevyn Lee Valeson was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing 15 depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct after a search of his home by East Wenatchee police, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Google alerted authorities after a software program it uses detected the photos in an account alleged to belong to Valeson.
One photo depicts an adult male hand touching a 4-year-old boy’s genitalia. In an interview with a detective, Valeson said the photo was from 2018 and that he’d touched the boy inappropriately that day, the affidavit said.
Another photo involved three juveniles naked on a couch. Valeson told the detective that parents of the boys were present during the photos and that they were intended to be artistic in nature, the affidavit said.
Valeson made a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Superior Court where bail was set at $200,000. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and is due back in court March 8 for an arraignment. Prosecutors have until Wednesday to file charges.