EAST WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man was Tased by police following an hour-long standoff in which he was briefly armed with a sword while inside his vehicle.
Brian S. Hamilton allegedly fled authorities when they attempted to contact him in connection to disturbance reported at 3:46 a.m. Sunday on the 10 block of 24th Street Northeast in East Wenatchee, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
He almost struck a deputy approaching the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies and East Wenatchee police officers pursued him to a nearby church parking lot where he stopped the vehicle, the release said.
Authorities say Hamilton refused to obey commands to exit the vehicle and at one point armed himself with a sword. Spike strips were placed in front of his tires to prevent him from fleeing again.
Hamilton exited the vehicle after more than an hour and was Tased after he continued to resist arrest, the release said. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Hamilton was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.