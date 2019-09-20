WALLA WALLA — A 27-year-old East Wenatchee man serving a 4-year prison sentence died in his cell last week.
Cameron Jeffery Wilson was found unresponsive in his single-person cell by staff at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla about 5 p.m. Sept. 13, said Janelle Guthrie, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.
Staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before he was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. An initial autopsy showed Wilson died of asphyxiation, Guthrie said. A full autopsy report is expected to be completed next month.
On June 12, Wilson was sentenced to 51 months in prison after he was convicted in Chelan County Superior Court of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a witness, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.