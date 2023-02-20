WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee resident is suing Douglas County and a member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after the officer allegedly struck him at an intersection.
The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021 when a northbound Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose approached an intersection on Highway 28B and Eastmont Avenue with a red light, according to the lawsuit filed Feb. 9 in Chelan County Superior Court.
Matthew Michelsen, 35, reportedly entered the intersection on a green light when his vehicle was struck by a patrol car driven by Groseclose, according to a November 2021 news release from Washington State Patrol. Neither were hospitalized.
Michelsen, however, alleges that he has suffered "severe physical injuries," as well as "mental and emotional distress," and has incurred medical and out-of-pocket expenses. Michelsen is entitled to "fair and reasonable compensation" for damages and attorney fees, the lawsuit said.
Groseclose was responding to a weapons violation in Bridgeport, Undersheriff Tyler Caille told The World after the collision. His emergency lights and siren were activated.
