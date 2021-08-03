EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford is encouraging mask wearing as the COVID infections rise due to the Delta variant.
“We have still left it to the public to, if they’re vaccinated, use their own discretion,” Crawford said during her mayor’s report at a city council meeting Tuesday night. “But obviously we encourage people to wear a mask.”
Crawford’s approach comes on the heels of a change in mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC now recommends indoor mask wearing in areas with high transmission rates due to new data suggesting fully vaccinated individuals can not only contract COVID-19 but could also infect others.
Some cities like San Francisco have reinstituted mask mandates since the CDC released its new guidelines, while places like New York City have refrained from doing so.
Although Crawford has decided against issuing a mask mandate or closing city hall, she has asked city staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, if they are going to be within 6 feet of someone else while at work.
“Us being a small city, if we have one department who gets infected with COVID, it ends up affecting our ability to really get things done,” Crawford said. “Let’s try and stop this spread. That’s our goal. You’ll see us wearing a mask.”
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.