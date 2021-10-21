EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee’s municipal court is losing Judge Chancey Crowell in 2022.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford has decided not to renew the judge’s contract. The municipal court has one position for a part-time judge with four-year terms. Crowell was sworn in as pro tem judge in 2009 and was appointed as a regular judge in 2010.
When asked what prompted her decision not to renew Crowell’s appointment, Crawford said, “Nothing other than looking for a change.” Crowell could not be reached for comment.
She added that she is grateful for Crowell’s leadership and his ability to apply the law fairly. “Judge Crowell’s contract ends at the end of this year, which provides me the opportunity to explore a new appointment for the next contract term,” she said. Crawford has not yet said who will take Chancey’s place.
Crawford is has the right to not to renew Crowell’s contract under city code that gives the mayor the authority to appoint municipal judges.
Attorney John Brangwin, former Chelan-Douglas County Bar Association president, stressed that the mayor has the right not to renew the contract.
“Other than the mayor just wants to give someone else an opportunity, there’s absolutely no reason he wouldn’t stay as the judge,” Brangwin said. “There’s no scandals, he always shows up. He’s done a great job and been a great judge for the citizens of East Wenatchee. There’s not a direct reason to not have him continue.”
“And he frequently rules against me so I think I have some credibility when I say that,” he added.
Brangwin said he believed Crowell had wanted to continue in his position.
“I think he wanted to keep the job, so I don’t think he’s particularly happy his contract wasn’t renewed,” he said.
