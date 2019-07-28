EAST WENATCHEE — A mobile home was severely damaged by fire Sunday in the 4500 block of 9th Street Northeast.
Crews responded about 11:15 a.m. and knocked the fire down before it could spread to neighboring homes, said Capt. Sean Clarke with Douglas County Fire District 2.
The home was badly damaged and likely won't be able to be occupied again, Clarke said. He added that the fire appeared to originate in the middle of the trailer, but it's unclear what ignited the blaze.
Clarke said the trailer was unoccupied, with the previous owner having died a few weeks ago. Crews cleared the scene about 1:15 p.m.