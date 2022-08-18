EAST WENATCHEE — After nearly a quarter century of working for the city, Community Development Director Lori Barnett is retiring — and a successor has been confirmed.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the East Wenatchee City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of city planning manager Curtis Lillquist to the position, which Barnett has filled since August 1998. Lillquist will formally start in the role on Sept. 1. Barnett will stay on with the city through the end of September for transitional purposes.
“Curtis is well equipped to do the job,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during the confirmation hearing. “He does have big shoes to fill, but I’m very confident in him.”
Lillquist has worked for East Wenatchee since last July, after Crawford and Barnett approached him for the planning manager position. The city created the position so Lillquist could shadow Barnett before her retirement, Crawford said. As a result, East Wenatchee is not looking for anyone to fill the position, although there is a planning associate position within the community development department that the city chose not to fill while Lillquist served as planning manager.
As the community development director, Lillquist will review codes for development and compliance and oversee the city’s volunteer planning commission board as well as its comprehensive plan for future development.
Starting Sept. 1, when he officially starts as the community development director, Lillquist will make $9,557.40 monthly, Crawford said — about $115,000 annually — although that may change in January.
“He’ll be a natural transition from Lori,” Crawford said. “I’m really excited to have him.”
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
