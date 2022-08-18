Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — After nearly a quarter century of working for the city, Community Development Director Lori Barnett is retiring — and a successor has been confirmed.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the East Wenatchee City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of city planning manager Curtis Lillquist to the position, which Barnett has filled since August 1998. Lillquist will formally start in the role on Sept. 1. Barnett will stay on with the city through the end of September for transitional purposes.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Tags

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?