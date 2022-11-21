221103-newslocal-roadwork 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, as part of an $1.8 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council authorized the mayor to add more pavement to the Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection project.

The change order was made Nov. 15 between the city and contractor, Selland Construction Inc., on the repaving project. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?