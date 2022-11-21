Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, as part of an $1.8 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council authorized the mayor to add more pavement to the Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection project.
The change order was made Nov. 15 between the city and contractor, Selland Construction Inc., on the repaving project.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said more pavement was required than previously planned after crews discovered a big rock underneath the pavement.
The change adds $125,358 to the contract. The total local cost to the city is now estimated at $244,000. With federal funds, the total cost of the whole improvement project is $1.9 million.
The improvement project is to help traffic run more efficiently at the intersection and improve pedestrian access to the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail by widening the sidewalks in the area, according to East Wenatchee public works manager Garren Melton.
The intersection was closed from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 for crews to repave the intersection. It has since opened as a four-way stop, with signs.
The intersection is still not complete. Crawford cited a supply chain issue for the delay of the poles that will hold the new traffic lights. The poles are expected to be installed in February. The intersection does not need to be closed for the installation of the poles, she said.
