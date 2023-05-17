Highway 28 and Ninth Street

EAST WENATCHEE — Turning left headed south from Highway 28 onto Ninth Street in East Wenatchee is no more.

The change is part of the city's nearly completed $1.9 million traffic light installation project at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway to enhance the traffic flow at the corridor.

Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection

East Wenatchee crews installed traffic light poles Monday night. The traffic lights won't be operational until the end of the month.


