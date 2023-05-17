EAST WENATCHEE — Turning left headed south from Highway 28 onto Ninth Street in East Wenatchee is no more.
The change is part of the city's nearly completed $1.9 million traffic light installation project at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway to enhance the traffic flow at the corridor.
“We eliminated that left turn because there’s really not many movements that affect that, not many cars turn left off the highway,” said Garren Melton, Public Works manager for East Wenatchee.
Melton said that out of the three functions or ‘“phases” the Highway 28 and Ninth Street traffic lights have, the left turn into Ninth is used by fewer cars.
“The light (on Highway 28 and Ninth) has three phases,” he explained. “You got green in both directions on the highway. You got the green left turn arrow from Ninth going south on the highway. And that third phase was that left turn from the highway going up Ninth Street."
He continued, "So by getting rid of that one phase, it makes the other two phases a lot more efficient. So people that are waiting on Ninth Street trying to go towards Wenatchee they’re going to get a green light much faster.”
Melton said for alternate routes, drivers coming north can turn left earlier to Valley Mall Parkway at the Douglas County PUD to get to Ninth Street or wait to get to the roundabout on Fifth Street.
"It's going to be an adjustment for me too," Melton said. "I turned left there everyday, but it's the right idea to do."
The traffic light poles at Ninth and Valley Mall Parkway were installed Monday night but won’t be operational until the end of the month as the city is still waiting for one more electrical part.
Melton had said that the traffic lights would have garbage bags over them until they were operational but decided not to place them on the poles yet because of concerns about the wind blowing the bags off.
