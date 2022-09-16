NCW — The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license.

Download PDF Reynolds agreed order

Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to the state Department of Health Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission.



