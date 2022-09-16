Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to the state Department of Health Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission.
Reynolds signed an agreed order on Aug. 22 with the commission signing on Sept. 9.
If Reynolds fails to comply with the terms and conditions of the order, his license may be suspended after a hearing, according to agreed order.
Reynolds could not be reached to comment. An attorney identified as his lawyer on an East Wenatchee Police incident report was not available for comment Friday.
Geoffrey W. Reynolds, formerly a pharmacist at the East Wenatchee Walgreens, “fraudulently documented that he administered the (COVID-19) vaccine” as well as wasted the dose on three occasions for two people, according to the commission's statement of charges issued Aug. 9.
The commission regulates the practice of pharmacy and issues and certifies licenses.
Reynolds allegedly provided fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards to at least two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters in September and October. The two firefighters resigned Oct. 27 following an internal investigation, according to a police report.
The two firefighters have cases opened against them through the state Department of Health as they both possess Emergency Medical Technician Certifications. It is an ongoing investigation, Ameduri said in an email.
To continue working, firefighters, law enforcement and health care workers were required by state mandate to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, 2021, or to receive a medical or religious exemption.
