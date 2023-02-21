EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee approved $1.7 million for a list of 14 pavement preservation projects from 2023 to 2028.
The money comes from a .1% sales tax on retail and restaurant purchases the city adopted last year, replacing a $20 vehicle tab fee, according to a city report.
The city will match around $600,000 on state and federal grants, such as the federal Safe Route to Schools Program grant of $450,000 for the Fifth Street N.E. project, the National Highway Freight Program grant of $100,000 for the Grant Road project, and the state Transportation Improvement Board grant of $50,000 for the Rock Island Road project.
East Wenatchee Public Works manager Garren Melton said sometimes project priorities change. He said his department works with the East Wenatchee Water District to align these projects with the water district’s projects to save money.
Melton said $15,000 was budgeted for pavement ratings, which are studies to determine the conditions and longevity of streets. He said he expects his department will use $2,000 or $3,000 on pavement ratings and the rest of the money will support further development of the city's pavement management program (Street Saver).
Melton said the ratings help prioritize streets in need of upkeep and he hopes to have a city council workshop later this year to to get feedback on how to spend the money.
