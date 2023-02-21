EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee approved $1.7 million for a list of 14 pavement preservation projects from 2023 to 2028.

The money comes from a .1% sales tax on retail and restaurant purchases the city adopted last year, replacing a $20 vehicle tab fee, according to a city report.

Future projects

Project year Project name Location Estimated cost
2023 Pavement Ratings N/A $15,000
2023 5th Street NE Various $450,000
2023 Grant Road Valley Mall N to Georgia Avenue $100,000
2023 Rock Island Road Grant Road to McGee St. $50,000
2024 Parkroy Place S Iowa Avenue to S Jarvis Avenue $124,800
2024 Dale St. SE S Iowa Avenue to S Kansas Avenue $208,000
2024 S Kansas Avenue Second Street SE to Third Street SE $63,440
2025 N Ashland Avenue 13th Street NE to 15th Street NE $81,120
2025 14th Street NE Arbor Terrace to N Baker Avenue $178,464
2025 N Aurora Avenue 14th Street NE to 15th Street NE $84,365
2026 S Jarvis Avenue 1st Street SE to 2nd Street SE $ 94,489
2026 Second Street SE S Jarvis Avenue to S Keller Avenue $ 253,094
2027 Citywide Overlays Various $ 467,943
2028 Citywide Overlays Various $ 486,661


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

