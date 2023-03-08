EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department will be equipped with two new patrol vehicles by the end of the month.

The department will receive one electric vehicle, a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, and a new Ford Explorer.

ewen compu generated truck (copy)

This photo shows what the East Wenatchee Police Department's new Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV could look like. 


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?