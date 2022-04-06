Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council awarded a $5.4 million contract to Halme Builders for the new East Wenatchee Public Works Facility.

Council members voted unanimously on the contract Tuesday. The city opened bids for the project on March 19 and received five bids. Halme Builders was the lowest bidder. The highest bid was $5.97 million

Public Works Manager Garren Melton said city staff was ironing out the details of the contract and would present it at a later council meeting.

Melton said he wasn’t concerned that Halme Builders is located in Davonport, which is over a two-hour drive from East Wenatchee.

“We expected to get quite a few out-of-area bids,” Melton said, adding that although this is the first time the city has worked with Halme Builders, the company completed the Douglas County Law Justice Facility.

During the meeting, the council also authorized a $19,836 increase for a contract with ARC Architects for additional design services for the public works facility and Police Department space needs assessment.



