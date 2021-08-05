EAST WENATCHEE — What would you do with an extra $160,000?
That’s what East Wenatchee’s Events Department is trying to figure out. Due to COVID-19 cancelations, the department now has a surplus of more than $160,000.
The department oversees events that unite the community and increase tourism, such as the Wings and Wheels Festival and Car Show. Its funds come from the hotel/motel tax, which gives cities about 4% of each hotel stay fee.
Even though the pandemic had a negative impact on the number of hotel stays, the department came out ahead due to the opening of the Fairfield Hotel in late 2019 and conservative budgeting, said Events Director Trina Elmes.
The excess funds have been rolled into 2021 and will likely be rolled into 2022. There aren’t yet any specific plans for the money, ahough the funds must go toward events or entities that bring in tourism.
“Until we’re past COVID, it’s hard to know what events are coming back and which ones will request funding,” Elmes said. “Ideally, we would love to see more events happening in East Wenatchee, that would bring in tourism, and to be able to help those events get up and running.”
She added that one example of how the funds could be used is the Greater Wenatchee Girls Softball Association’s fastpitch tournament, which the city gave funding to this year.
By bringing awareness about the funds available, Elmes hopes more people will become interested in starting up new events or even festivals.
Rob Tidd, the councilmember who oversees the Events Board, encouraged residents to submit an application for the funds on the city’s website: wwrld.us/3jnnvlt.
“We are so anxious for organizations and groups to bring applications to us,” he said. “This money is available — just letting people and organizations know that we have these funds, and if they qualify, we’re more than happy to spend the funds. It’s been tough not being able to do that during COVID, but we’re hoping that things will change in the near future, 2022 at least, so that we can start expanding those funds.”
