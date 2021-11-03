EAST WENATCHEE — Nationwide hiring struggles have made their way to the East Wenatchee city government.
The city council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night allowing city staff to offer signing bonuses to help attract candidates for non-entry-level positions through December 2022.
The bonuses, which require a two-year commitment, can include up to $5,000, 40 hours of vacation leave, 20 hours of sick leave or a combination of the three options.
City Planning Manager Curtis Lillquist said the resolution was created to specifically address the city’s unsuccessful search for a building official but that it was left open-ended in case other positions open up in the near future.
Despite increasing the salary and multiple recruiting and advertising attempts, the city hasn’t been able to attract candidates to even interview for the position.
“We’re getting into a situation where we really need to hire somebody,” he said. “We need that body to keep permits moving and people’s development options moving.”
If the city isn’t able to fill the position, it could contract with a building inspection company, but that would mean a longer turnaround time for permitting and inspections, and residents would be unable to call in with questions.
Council member Matthew Hepner, who acted as the pro-tem mayor during the meeting, said he was pleased with the resolution.
“This looks like it puts some tools into the box of city staff to fill the positions we need,” he said.
