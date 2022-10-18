EAST WENATCHEE— The city of East Wenatchee has officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford on Tuesday Oct. 18 proclaimed that the second Monday of October will be recognized as Indigenous People’s Day.
The change was proposed by a nonprofit Wenatchee organization named the Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation (IRRF).
The foundation’s aim is to preserve history, culture, tradition and language of Indigenous people through education and advocacy.
The IRRF sent letters to cities to propose a change from Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day here in North Central Washington back in Oct. 2021.
The only cities to respond were Wenatchee, which issued its own proclamation earlier this year, and East Wenatchee.
The East Wenatchee proclamation has no mention of replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day, which is what the IRRF proposed.
Mary Big Bull-Lewis, who is the foundation’s chair, said that the move by Easy Wenatchee is “a good first step but there’s a lot to be done.”
Big Bull-Lewis said that cities need to be collaborating with Native People to continue to educate the public about the original stewards of the land.
Signage was an example that Big Bull-Lewis provided. She recalled a time that for her son’s Eagle Scout project he created a sign to educate the public on Native culture. She said one city told them that there were “enough signs already” but she said Mayor Crawford welcomed that idea.
For many, Christopher Columbus’s arrival to the continent marks the beginning of centuries of genocide, erasure of civilizations and cultures and systematic racism.
According to Big Bull-Lewis, recognizing Indigenous People’s day rather than Columbus Day “is important to get the Native perspective rather than just the white perspective.”
Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210
World staff writer
