EAST WENATCHEE— The city of East Wenatchee has officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day.

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford on Tuesday Oct. 18 proclaimed that the second Monday of October will be recognized as Indigenous People’s Day.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?