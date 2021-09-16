EAST WENATCHEE — Residents will see a bump in garbage fees and a change in services if a new contract between the city of East Wenatchee and Waste Management goes through.
The 10-year contract would take effect in January and is one of a number of new Waste Management contracts in the valley, including Wenatchee’s, which went into effect earlier this year.
“We’re very close to having it finalized, now it's just legalese and things like that,” said Mayor Jerrilea Crawford during a city council workshop Wednesday night.
Residents will see an initial add monthly rate increase of about $2, which will bring the rates on par with those in Wenatchee, to cover increased costs associated with recycling. Currently a typical resident with a 96-gallon garbage cart and recycling pays $26.66 per month. The contract also includes yearly adjustments in alignment with a national price index for water, trash and sewage.
Waste Management is also switching from offering four free yard debris dumps each year to one free yard debris dump and one free garbage dump. Crawford said this change aligns with requests from residents and usage of existing services (less than 2% of residents currently utilize the four free yard debris dumps).
Tyler Mackay, a Waste Management manager, said the switch is a plus for residents.
“Garbage dumps, they're much more expensive than the yard debris dumps,” he said. “They're much more desirable for people because not a lot of people have enough yard debris in their yard to go to the dump four times.”
Mackay also said Waste Management is trying to align services, prices and recycling lists within the valley to help prevent confusion. However, some council members noted that Wenatchee will receive two free yard debris dumps compared to East Wenatchee’s one.
The difference in services, though, is directly tied to the fact that Wenatchee has a larger customer base, said Mackay, adding that the number of free dumps could be revisited as the city grows.
The mayor called the contract a win, saying that although there was a compromise on the number of free dumps, the city was able to gain a better quality of service, minimal rate increases and full service for any future annexations, which usually wouldn’t receive the same level of service.
Other changes include:
- Bilingual messaging and increased outreach
- Elimination of recycling depots, which Mackay said are no longer efficient due to routine abuse
- An increase in city revenue from $5,000 to $100,000 a year
- An updated recycling list, which will not include glass
A new code enforcement program will also go into effect to help offset the hundreds of thousands of dollars of delinquent customer invoices in East Wenatchee Waste Management sees each year. According Makay, the bad debt problem in the city is one of the worst in the state. The current contract mandates that everyone in the city have garbage service and does not allow Waste Management to stop servicing households that stop paying.
“We have many customers that probably haven't paid in over five years because we have no recourse. We're not allowed to stop servicing,” Mackay said.
The new program will allow the company to suspend service on accounts that are past due more than 60 days. At this point, the city’s code enforcement board will take over. It will also require that all citizens subscribe and pay for the services they use.