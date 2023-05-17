EAST WENATCHEE — City officials hope a flashing yellow traffic light will ease some traffic on Eastmont Avenue, specifically at 10th Street.
East Wenatchee City Council members on Tuesday authorized RH2 Engineering to create design plans for flashing left turn signals at all four approaches to 9th Street NE and Eastmont Avenue.
Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is in the process of constructing a 31,500 square foot medical and dental clinic at 900 Eastmont Ave., which is scheduled to open in August.
CVCH conducted a traffic impact analysis (TIA), evaluating the impacts of construction to city streets, according to the council meeting packet. The TIA recommended the installation of the traffic signals.
“The left turn is currently what backs cars all the way up Eastmont to where it would block 10th Street from being able to turn out, so that remediates that most major issue,” said public works manager Garren Melton. “And then in the next few years we can start going after grants to really remediate Eastmont and put a signal at 10th or 11th.”
The estimated total project cost is $75,000, and CVCH will completely reimburse the city for all costs, according to Melton.
In other news, the council amended the city’s banner display policy.
In September 2022, council members approved implementing a street banner display policy. Assistant city attorney Sean Lewis spoke to council Tuesday about making slight changes to the original text, regarding theme banners and a new category of banner called event banners.
Theme banners are displayed as an expression of the city’s own sentiments, according to the meeting packet: “Only theme banners reflecting city-endorsed programs, policies, or causes may be authorized and displayed.”
Theme banners relating to sister city, equity and diversity, federal holidays and city sponsored events are exempt from final council approval, according to the packet. City council will adjust this list through amendments to the policy on occasion.
“Event banners are things that basically advertise non-profit community activities. The primary location they have been informally used is at 9th (Street) and Eastmont (Avenue) in front of Merrill Dentistry (Merrill and Week Orthodontics),” Lewis said.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said in the past, people asked Dr. Tom Merrill, whether they could hang banners, assuming the light post belonged to his company at 801 Eastmont Ave., Suite B. The new process of approval for event banners includes an application on the city’s website, which applicants need to turn in between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1 the year before they want their banner displayed. Lewis said Merrill knows the new process, and will tell inquiring parties about the website.
Council also approved a contract between East Wenatchee and Active Construction Inc. for the East Wenatchee Safe Routes to School projects.
East Wenatchee received two grants to build sidewalks, street lights, stormwater upgrades, enhanced crosswalks and traffic control on Fifth Street NE.
“This is a project that’s been in the works for a very long time,” Melton said. “...We’ve raised about $6.8 million of federal funds that otherwise wouldn’t be in the valley that are going to go into improving Fifth Street, slowing cars down, making parents that live around Kenroy and Sterling comfortable for their kids to walk and bike to school, and that’s really the whole purpose of the program.”
The city received about $3.2 million in federal funds for the Sterling Intermediate School project, which will improve 5th Street NE, between N. Georgia Ave. and N. James Ave. The Kenroy Elementary project received about $3.6 million federal funds, which will go toward improving 5th Street NE, between N. Jonathan Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave.
Active Construction provided the lowest bid of around $6.7 million, 5.2% lower than the engineer’s estimate of $7 million Melton said.
About $809,000 of the project budget will be completed and paid for by the East Wenatchee Water District, Melton said, leaving the city responsible for about $5,914,812. He said this was included in the 2023 city budget.