Eastmont/10th

The intersection of Eastmont Avenue and 10th Street in East Wenatchee likely will get yellow flashing lights. 

EAST WENATCHEE — City officials hope a flashing yellow traffic light will ease some traffic on Eastmont Avenue, specifically at 10th Street.

East Wenatchee City Council members on Tuesday authorized RH2 Engineering to create design plans for flashing left turn signals at all four approaches to 9th Street NE and Eastmont Avenue.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?