EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council approved changing city code to combat RVs parked on city streets.
The code updated Tuesday will require RVs on city streets to be towed at the city’s expense if the vehicles are not moved in 24 hours. It takes effect Feb. 16.
The code will also require the city to relocate the RVs being used for shelter to a place of safety. The places of safety mentioned in a city report are the two Safe Parks in Wenatchee for unhoused people living in their RVs.
East Wenatchee is helping fund the Safe Parks with a .1% sales tax on purchases made at retail stores and restaurants in East Wenatchee.
Wenatchee passed a similar code in October and the Safe Parks opened soon after.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said there wasn’t an urgent need to change the code in October in her city.
“Wenatchee had a significant number of recreation vehicles there, and we didn’t,” Crawford said. “We didn’t have the same sense of urgency.”
Crawford said there still isn’t an urgent need because no significant rise in RVs on streets has occurred. The change in code was out of safety for unhoused people living in their RV on the streets, for public health concerns and to eliminate RVs obstructing views of drivers.
“There’s definitely some folks that we need to have move along that have been parked for a long period of time,” said Crawford. “Some RVs are not even occupied, there’s maybe a homeowner who has an RV and they park it on the street until the summer time to recreate,” she added. “They’re (the RVs) are not designed to be on the streets for a long time, they’re hard to see around, they take up parking, they break down and become hard to remove.”
Crawford said often the Safe Parks are full, but the city will work with unhoused people to get them to an alternative place.
“Place of safety can also mean a homeless shelter,” Crawford said. “We are not looking to displace people more than they already are; we are not trying to make it harder for people to get by, we have resources and safer places to help.”
Crawford said it is rare for someone to refuse help. She also said if someone doesn’t want help that’s on them, but the RV will have to be towed.
