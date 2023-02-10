220929-newslocal-rvpark 02.jpg (copy) (copy)
This photo shows Safe Park I, an RV lot along South Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. 

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council approved changing city code to combat RVs parked on city streets.

The code updated Tuesday will require RVs on city streets to be towed at the city’s expense if the vehicles are not moved in 24 hours. It takes effect Feb. 16.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

