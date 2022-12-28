EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee used $498,978 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help pay for an improvement project on Hamilton Street.
East Wenatchee annually receives funding from HUD through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
On why the city chose to put the money toward a $1.2 million infrastructure project rather than a direct housing project, or downpayment assistance, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford cited an economic benefit of the project and said the project qualifies for the grant because the project will help improve a low income neighborhood.
The East Wenatchee City Council held a public hearing to deliver a report on the grant use required by HUD at a council meeting Dec. 6. Construction for the project began in July and finished late last month.
Crawford said the HUD grants are meant to help people in poverty. For example, previous projects include assisting the Housing Authority of Chelan County turn seasonal apartments into year-long units for farmwork workers, funding for the Columbia Valley Housing Association Downpayment Assistance Program, and creating small business grants.
“If you have a neighborhood that is older, and not a lot of maintenance on their road, and maybe doesn't have a sidewalk or a streetlight, for the city to invest in those improvements it helps those property values increase,” Crawford said. “That will provide better revenue for them if they were to sell their home or transition their home.”
She noted the project will also increase safer access for children that walk to and from school as she says kids from lower income families often walk to school and that qualifies as community and economic development.
The CDBG typically supports economic development, such as infrastructure, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, and homeowner assistance.
Improvements on Hamilton Street include a curb, gutters, pavement restoration, sidewalks, additional streetlights and on-street parking. Along with stormwater drainage, water and sewer updates. The project is known as the Hamilton Street Project.
The city used HUD grant money from the years 2020 ($135,000), 2021 ($134,774), and 2022 ($121,887). Along with a leftover $107,317 of grant money not used in 2017, 2018, and 2019 that the city was in jeopardy of losing if not used.
The other funds came from a mix of sources, such as:
