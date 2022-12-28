EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee used $498,978 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help pay for an improvement project on Hamilton Street.

East Wenatchee annually receives funding from HUD through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

