EAST WENATCHEE — Mayor Jerrilea Crawford offered a letter of support for a grassroots push to rename Highway 97 to World War II Veterans Memorial Highway
The mayor, along with the council members, voiced her support for the initiative following a presentation from Army veteran David Schwab at a city council workshop Wednesday night.
“The name Highway 97 seems so bland anyway, it would be nice to change the name and honor our military,” councilmember Robert Tidd said during the meeting. “I’m all over that.”
The highway was already renamed in Oregon and Klickitat County, through pushes from veterans. Schwab, a member of the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Board, said the goal is for the memorial name to stretch from the Oregon border to the Canadian border.
“This is a grassroots effort, county by county, to get it named,” Schwab said. “It's easier than going the legislative process.”
He is currently putting together a packet of letters of support from local municipalities to submit to the Washington State Transportation Commission, which will make the final decision on the naming. The state would also be responsible for installing and maintaining signs cemorating the new name.
“There's no cost to the city, the county or anything like that,” Schwab. “It's just a way of honoring individuals.”
During World War II, 5,559 Washingtonians died — 19 from Douglas County — according to an informational packet submitted to the council from Schwab. An estimated 217,840 Washington State residents served in WWII. Out of the 1,365 who were classified as missing in action, 1,337 remain missing to this day.
