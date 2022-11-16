EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is aiming to build up a healthy balance for its charitable debit card program, jointly coordinated with the Wenatchee Police Department.
The BlueBridge Alliance program, which provides officers funds to assist in immediate emergencies or urgent needs, runs on community donations that pool from both sides of the river.
“It's great because when we recognize someone in need, we’re able to pull out this debit card,” said East Wenatchee officer Ivy Jacobsen. “(The program helps form) an emotional connection. It’s a very transparent, humanized way for officers to show empathy.”
Since its inception in the Wenatchee Valley in July, the two departments have shared 12 total uses for the program, eight from EWPD and four from the WPD. The total amount spent since the program started is roughly $550. Officers have used funds for purchasing socks night shift doled out to the homeless, providing a tank of gas for a family needing to get through town and taking a local foster kid shopping for personal belongings.
“It builds a relationship between the community and policing in a positive way,” said Jacobsen. “Like if there’s a traumatic event for a household, we can use the card to move them to a hotel room.”
The two agencies have garnered almost $6,000 in donations, including a singular donation of $5,000 from Brett and Deedee Telford of Three Eagle Holdings LLC. Jacobsen noted the program is tapped into sparingly.
“My goal would be seeing community members and businesses provide recurring donations,” said Jacobsen. “Whether annually or quarterly, it would be huge for the program.”
A half dozen officers from each department have debit cards to use when recognizing a person or family with immediate needs. The cards are loaded with $100 and EWPD Sgt. Karsten Garcia, an officer who leads the program for EWPD, restocks the card when it’s been depleted. Officers are required to provide a receipt and summary of how the card was spent.
Police departments are not a 501(c)(3) and can’t accept direct donations from charitable citizens. Officers can’t be reimbursed from the police department if they opt to pay out of their personal wallet in immediate emergency situations, because the police departments are tax-funded.
“The program helps build as many positive contacts as negative ones,” said EWPD Chief Rick Johnson. “It also builds morale (among the police force).”
Interested donors can contribute to the fund at BlueBridge Alliance’s website at bit.ly/3GjTdx2.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone