EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is aiming to build up a healthy balance for its charitable debit card program, jointly coordinated with the Wenatchee Police Department.

The BlueBridge Alliance program, which provides officers funds to assist in immediate emergencies or urgent needs, runs on community donations that pool from both sides of the river.



