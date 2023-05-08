221008-newslocal-buttigieggallery 03.jpg (copy)
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with Congresswoman Kim Schrier along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police will patrol the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail — from the north border of Walla Walla Point Park to the southern border of the Wenatchee Riverfront Park — this summer to discourage crime.

East Wenatchee City Council members signed off on a contract between Chelan County PUD, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments for the WPD and EWPD to patrol on the weekends.