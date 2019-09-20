EAST WENATCHEE — A 49-year-old East Wenatchee woman is accused of setting fire to her home and then leaving her disabled sister inside.
Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe Cora Herbert lit her bed on fire in an intoxicated haze and then fled the city before later turning herself in.
Fire crews responded at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of Westview Drive in East Wenatchee and found fire in an upstairs bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The fire was contained to a 4-foot-by-5-foot area and a red gas can was found beside a bed along with a “pour pattern” on the bed, the affidavit said.
Herbert lived in the home with several other people, but only her 50-year-old sister was home at the time. According to the affidavit, Herbert allegedly walked past her sister, who’s medically disabled, said goodbye and left the home.
The sister soon smelled smoke, found smoke flowing from Herbert’s room and then called 911.
Herbert was in contact with family members over the next day and they told her to contact authorities. On Wednesday, she turned herself into Douglas County detectives.
She told detectives that on Sept. 15 she drank two one-fifth bottles of bourbon and consumed three months of high blood pressure medicine and didn’t recall most of the next three days, the affidavit said.
Herbert also told detectives she doesn’t remember starting the fire, but knows she was the only person who could have, the affidavit said.
Herbert was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson (domestic violence).