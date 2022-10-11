EAST WENATCHEE — Misty eyes. Remembrance items placed on the communion table. Photos, poster boards of the past.
These were among the second-to-last worship service of the Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee. About 40 attended the service Sunday morning meant for members and anyone else. Another service will be Oct. 16, but geared for active members.
The church was established in 1955. However, the building and land “we now commend to other purposes,” said Rev. Daniel Miranda, who read a statement at the gathering.
“We declare that as of Oct. 31, 2022, it is no longer the place of meeting of Trinity United Methodist Church,” he continued.
The church has dwindled from around 30-35 weekly attendees pre-pandemic to about 15, said the Rev. Julia Price, pastor of the church for the last five years.
The low numbers meant remaining members didn’t have time to minister enough because they were busy maintaining the property, she said.
So, the church’s conference leaders decided to disband the congregation, she said. The church is in the Seven Rivers Missional District, which is in the Pacific Northwest Conference, encompassing all of Washington and the panhandle of Idaho.
The conference owns the property, she said, and asked the congregation not to sell it. She said conference leaders may create a new congregation.
“It’s that deep change that’s needed,” she said.
The youngest member is in her 50s, she added, and many are in their 90s.
“They might bring in a Spanish-speaking pastor, but we don’t know for sure what’s going to happen yet,” she said.
She said a new congregation would give the church “a fresh start.”
Yvonne Gowell said she began attending Trinity around 1976, after moving to East Wenatchee from Minnesota. People at her job mentioned the church.
“I came here and I never left,” she said. “... There’s a lot of churches in town that are on the edge of closing, the cusp, because there aren’t that many people. A lot of them (members) are older and young people… aren’t going to church.”
Gowell said she didn’t know where she would go for church now, although many of Trinity’s members would attend First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee.
“I’m not sure what I’m doing. I really don’t know,” she said.
Trinity “was probably one of the original churches (in the valley) to welcome LGBTQ,” said Winona Forme’, church board chair, and member since 1985. “So that was a big legacy of this church since I’ve been involved… We’ve always had diversity… We’ve got that legacy of being a welcoming church.”
Forme’ said she’s served on the board for at least 20 years, but that may change when she decides to return, likely to the First United Methodist Church.
“I’m just pretty burned out so I think I’m going to take a bit of a break.”
