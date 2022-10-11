PXL_20221009_175604029.jpg
Buy Now

The congregation listens to Rev. Joyce O'Connor Magee Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church. 

EAST WENATCHEE — Misty eyes. Remembrance items placed on the communion table. Photos, poster boards of the past.

These were among the second-to-last worship service of the Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee. About 40 attended the service Sunday morning meant for members and anyone else. Another service will be Oct. 16, but geared for active members.

Magee.JPG
Buy Now

Rev. Joyce O'Connor Magee.
Price
Buy Now

Trinity United Methodist Church Rev. Julia Price speaks to the congregation Sunday morning. 
PXL_20221009_172546452.jpg
Buy Now

LaRenne Lacey plays the piano Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com

or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?