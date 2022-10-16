RICHLAND — Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington will be stationed full time at the courthouse in Richland, the region's top lawyer announced Friday.

"What we need to do is to make sure we're serving everyone," Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said Friday during a news conference announcing the opening of the office in the Tri-Cities. "How can we most efficiently, and effectively, bring the most impactful cases to build a safe and strong Eastern Washington community?"



