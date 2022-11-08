EAST WENATCHEE — Residents in the Eastmont School District have so far voted 51.86% "yes" on the district's bond proposal — below the 60% needed to pass.
As of Tuesday evening, Douglas County had counted 9,743 votes with an estimated 5,000 left to count. Updated vote counts will be announced Thursday afternoon.
"We're happy that their coming in strong," Superintendent Becky Berg said of the results Tuesday night. "The super majority is a heavy lift, but there are plenty ballots to be counter so we're very optimistic."
The $185 million bond has so far received 3,917 yes votes and 3,636 no votes.
Coupled with nearly $25 million in state matching funds, the roughly $210 million raised would be used to renovate Kenroy, Lee, Cascade and Rock Island elementaries, Sterling Junior High, other district facilities and would help construct a bus coop facility.
While the district remains hopeful the measure will reach 60% approval when the election is certified, Berg said the administrators will "deeply consider the results" if it fails to do so.
"What we know is that the need won't go away," Berg said.
In the short term, the district will maintain current facilities. Berg said the district will also explore a future bond measure, after consulting with the community.
Part of the decision the district will need to make is how much money it wants to use to repair facilities that could eventually be replaced in a future bond.
"We always will tend to maintenance issues and safety issues that are dangerous," Berg said. "But we also want to be very careful with the tax dollars that we currently have, and not put good money after bad, so to speak."
Berg said the district will need to "strategize" what would need to be repaired in the near future, while board members and school officials consider asking voters to approve a bond in a future election.
But planning a new bond would take time.
Discussions on this bond began in the spring, and Berg said it would be unlikely for another bond to come up for election in February. The timing and scope of any future bond would be up to the board and school leadership after discussions with voters.
"I'm confident the voters, if they don't agree with it this time, they'll agree with it at some point, if we listen to their perspectives and adjust accordingly," Berg said.
