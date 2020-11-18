Currently, Eastmont has preschool-to-fourth grade on campus for hybrid instruction. Superintendent Garn Christensen said all other grades continue with remote only instruction. He said they have yet to announce a return date for grades fifth-to-seventh.
“We are still planning to return students but we’re just holding and won’t make any announcement until we see what rates do here in the next week or two,” Christensen said.
Christensen said schools continue to be the safest place for students particularly the youngest ones under 10.
“We’ve had our K-4 students on campus for almost five weeks,” Christensen said. “That has gone well. We haven’t be identified as a transmission site. We have had some positive cases among students and employees but almost universally those are all happening in non-school settings.”