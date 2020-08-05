EAST WENATCHEE — Unless Eastmont Lanes, a staple in the Wenatchee Valley since the mid-1970s, can raise some money over the next few months they are facing the possibility of closing their doors for good.
Though owner Michelle Baugher hasn’t come out and said as much specifically, Eastmont Lanes has been closed since the end of May and is staring at the very real potential of not opening back up until 2021 — depending on how the region/state progresses with the coronavirus. Indoor family entertainment centers, like bowling, are not permitted until Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s "Safe Start" guidelines.
Weekly leagues, which typically start in September, run for 32 weeks and make up three-quarters of the bowling alley’s annual revenue, are all on hold.
Baugher said she tried to weather the storm and retain core management when the pandemic first started by offering takeout food, but ultimately, it didn’t generate enough money to warrant keeping the lights on past May.
“We did get a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, but with an empty building that still requires insurance, utilities and other assorted expenses, those funds will be exhausted within a few months,” Baugher said in an email Monday evening. “I was the only one left on payroll, but have stopped taking a check as well and I have tried to cut our bills to the bare minimum; there are some things, like insurance, that we can’t go without. With (us) possibly not being able to open until 2021, that has made the situation very difficult.”
“It would be one thing if we had a definite time frame we knew we could open again, even if it was months away, but the ‘someday’ reaction we get from the state is really hard to deal with. I understand that bowling is not considered essential but I also feel that the bowling center and arcade would be a huge loss for the community.”
Baugher wrote a heartfelt message on the bowling alley’s Facebook Page last Friday, asking for help from the community. Crystal Keen and Zach Weston, who’s a former employee and one of the best bowlers in the area, set up a GoFundMe page over the weekend. So far, the fundraiser has generated $2,325 from 29 donors.
Jennifer Thacker, president of the local USBC Bowling Association and an avid bowler herself, organized a fundraiser on Facebook over the weekend as well and is putting together a community BBQ and yard sale on Aug., 22.
“I’m good friends with Michelle. She isn’t the one to ask for help, but I decided this would be a good time to put a fundraiser together so she could keep things going,” Thacker said. “I’ve had a few calls with people in the community asking how they can help out.”
Of course, if the bowling alley was forced to shut down an unintended casualty would be the loss of the dominant, state-champion Wenatchee and Eastmont bowling teams. Because without an alley, there is no bowling team.
Head coaches, Jeremy Anders (Wenatchee) and Christy Binge (Eastmont) said they would cross that bridge when they came to it, though both felt unsure on the prospect of a winter season.
“We could lose the program the way things are going with the pandemic,” Binge said Monday. “We couldn’t even take (the girls) to Moses Lake to practice if they were able to open right now. Our season doesn’t start till the end of December, so fingers crossed, hopefully, things get better by then.”
The only bowling team in the state that doesn’t have their own alley is Ellensburg, which travels to Yakima a couple of times a week for practice and competes solely on the road. But for Wenatchee - Eastmont, the next nearest alley is Chelan Lanes.
“That would be tough if that’s what it came down to,” Binge said. “Driving up there in the winter with a bus full of kids would not be my favorite thing to do. And that road can get crappy in the wintertime. But it’s all an if right now. Who knows what will come in December?”