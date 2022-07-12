Eastmont School District moves to hire second school resource officer

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District could soon see a second student resource officer (SRO) focused mainly on the high school. The district's current SRO found success in her first 44 days, but she found herself spending most of her time at the district's middle schools.
The decision to move forward in appointing a second officer came during Monday's school board meeting.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said the position would be filled in the fall, assuming the East Wenatchee City Council agrees. He expects the council will be presented with a proposal in the next 60 days. If approved, the school board will vote again to move the process forward.
Johnson said he contacted the council about the next steps Tuesday.
Johnson said a federal grant could provide funding for the position in future years, but “the deadline came and went for the coming school year.” They will still hire an SRO this fall, which will be funded 60% by the city, 40% by the police position. The total cost is $135,000.
Officer Ivy Jacobsen started as the district's first SRO in a decade on March 28. She said she noticed a lot of positive in the last 44 days of school. Even in negative situations, she said she saw faculty and families working to help their students.
"Everyone's coming together to help the kiddos — providing resources, (and) better activities they can participate in after school," Jacobsen said.
Johnson said adding a second SRO would provide more time for the officers to work at the high school.
“We underestimated how much time the two junior highs would take for the current SRO,” he said. “Easily 90% was spent at the junior high.”
Jacobsen said she hopes the addition of another SRO will help her make more connections with students. She said it will be easier to split the nine schools in the district between two people.
"Most days I was tied up on a big incident that occurred, and I'd be tied up all day doing the administrative paperwork," she said. "Some kids weren't able to see me as often, and that's disheartening for me."
Johnson said the new position would be filled by a current patrol officer. State legislation requires police departments to seek input from school districts for SROs, but the final decision comes down to the individual police department. He said a few patrol officers are showing interest in the position, and their current position would be taken on by a new hire.
The school board voted on the motion to move forward with hiring a second SRO following a safety review update for 2022-23 school year.
The safety review also went over changes the district enacted during the 2021-22 school year. Some examples are all exterior doors are now locked for the entirety of the school day, weekly meetings with local law enforcement were held which lead to instances of early intervention of gang activity and changes to the dress code were enforced in an attempt to decrease conflict between students.
Johnson, Jacobsen and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford all attended Monday's board meeting.