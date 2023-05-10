230511-newslocal-bloomflowery 03.jpg
Cindy Gonzalez works on a bouquet of roses for a client's anniversary in her flower shop set up in a small corner of her parent's garage on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Her business is called The Bloom Flowery.

EAST WENATCHEE — While most high school seniors are ready with their cap and gown with graduation around the corner, Cindy Gonzalez is running her flower arrangement business.

Cindy Gonzalez, a senior at Eastmont High School began “The Bloom Flowery,” in October 2021 after talking with a friend and teacher.

Cindy Gonzalez, a senior at Eastmont High School, adds decorations to a bouquet of roses in her floral shop, a corner of her parent's garage, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. After taking a floral class at the school she worked with her teacher to set up her business, The Bloom Flowery.
World photo/Don Seabrook Cindy Gonzalez's high school graduation cap is ready to go.


