EAST WENATCHEE — An Eastmont Junior High School student was arrested Monday after allegedly making threats to harm the school on social media.

Investigators believe the student threatened to harm the school during lunch hour, according to a news release from the East Wenatchee Police Department. The messages were sent along with a photograph of a firearm.

School officials provided screenshots of the reported messages, allegedly made on Instagram and Snapchat, to school resource officer Ivy Jacobsen. The student was identified by Instagram username attached to the account, the release said.

The student was arrested at home on suspicion of felony harassment and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

