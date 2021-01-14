EAST WENATCHEE — Fire damaged the attic of an East Wenatchee home early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported about 2:40 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Eastmont Avenue, said Chief John Glenn with Douglas County Fire District 2.
Fire was contained to the attic and didn’t spread through the roof, Glenn said, but damage was significant enough that three occupants were displaced. They were referred to the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Glenn said.
Crews monitored the home for several hours and left the scene at about 7:30 a.m.
Chelan County Fire District 1 also responded to the fire.