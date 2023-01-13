WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rescue teams were searching for missing people in central Alabama on Friday and the death toll was expected to climb, local officials said, after thunderstorms and tornadoes damaged dozens of homes and knocked down trees.

Seven deaths have been reported in Alabama's Autauga County, emergency management director Ernie Baggett said on MSNBC.



