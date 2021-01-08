GRANT COUNTY — Eight more Grant County residents died due to the coronavirus, bringing the total deaths of local residents to 91 since the pandemic began, the Grant County Health District reported Thursday.
Four of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at the Columbia Crest Center, a Moses Lake nursing home, that was first reported in November. All four residents, including two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from a coronavirus infection, according to the health district.
An additional four residents with underlying health conditions have also died due to a coronavirus infection, including a Moses Lake woman in her 40s, a Mattawa man in his 60s, a Moses Lake man in his 60s, and a Moses lake man in his 80s.