AUSTIN — Election fraud is once again a felony in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation into law that ups the criminal penalty.

The bill makes voter fraud a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The offense was a misdemeanor for two years after a Republican effort in the Texas House reduced the penalty amid questions over inadvertent illegal voting



-------- ©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?