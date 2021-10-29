WENATCHEE — More than 15,000 voters in Chelan and Douglas counties have submitted their ballots for Tuesday's general election, a bit lower than county officials expected.

In Chelan County, about 50,000 ballots have been sent out, with 10,773 of them returned by Thursday, according to data from the Washington Secretary of State's website.

"Historically, we would get about a third of our total returns within the first week after mailing," said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor. "This time we're seeing more of a right-off-the-bat return and then it's tapered off."

Douglas County is also seeing slow returns with 4,731 ballots submitted out of more than 25,000 sent out, said Thad Duvall, Douglas County auditor.

He said he expects a 45% turnout and hopes to see a major push over the weekend and right up to Election Day itself. At the last non-presidential general election, Douglas County saw 46.79% voter turnout, according to Secretary of State data. 

Moore said he anticipates voter turnout of 55% or more due to the excitement over three contested Wenatchee School District board races. In 2019, Chelan County saw 49.59% voter turnout.

Despite the slow start, Moore said he still thinks the county is on track for 55% voter turnout.

Election results will be posted after 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Both Chelan and Douglas counties' elections will be certified Nov. 23.

Find a list of Chelan and Douglas County ballot drop boxes here: co.chelan.wa.us/elections and wwrld.us/dropbox.

Chelan and Douglas County residents have until 8 p.m. Nov. 2 for in-person registration at:

  • Chelan County Elections office, 350 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.
  • Douglas County Courthouse, 213 S. Rainer St., Waterville.

More information about elections is available on the counties' websites: co.chelan.wa.us/elections and douglascountywa.net/201/Elections.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com