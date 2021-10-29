WENATCHEE — More than 15,000 voters in Chelan and Douglas counties have submitted their ballots for Tuesday's general election, a bit lower than county officials expected.
In Chelan County, about 50,000 ballots have been sent out, with 10,773 of them returned by Thursday, according to data from the Washington Secretary of State's website.
"Historically, we would get about a third of our total returns within the first week after mailing," said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor. "This time we're seeing more of a right-off-the-bat return and then it's tapered off."
Douglas County is also seeing slow returns with 4,731 ballots submitted out of more than 25,000 sent out, said Thad Duvall, Douglas County auditor.
He said he expects a 45% turnout and hopes to see a major push over the weekend and right up to Election Day itself. At the last non-presidential general election, Douglas County saw 46.79% voter turnout, according to Secretary of State data.
Moore said he anticipates voter turnout of 55% or more due to the excitement over three contested Wenatchee School District board races. In 2019, Chelan County saw 49.59% voter turnout.
Despite the slow start, Moore said he still thinks the county is on track for 55% voter turnout.
Election results will be posted after 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Both Chelan and Douglas counties' elections will be certified Nov. 23.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.