WINTHROP — Adrianne Moore’s quest to change the political face of North Central Washington is a long game.
The 38-year-old Democrat from Winthrop may have lost her bid for the 12th District House seat Tuesday in a 60-40 split against incumbent Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, but she believes her campaign helped lay the groundwork for changes in coming elections.
“We feel really good about what we did,” she said Thursday of the early tabulated results. “We were obviously aiming to win, but we were realistic in our expectations.”
Given the district’s voting history, anything over 40% would be a success in a race against an incumbent, she said. The 12th District, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties, has been a conservative Republican stronghold for 50 years.
Moore, who ran on a platform of improving access to health care, education, good jobs, housing, fire prevention and environmental health, received 39.5% districtwide Tuesday, based on ballots updated Friday. She won the district’s Okanogan County vote, with 53%, and received 40.25% of Chelan County’s votes.
“We knew that closing the gap in one election cycle, especially against an incumbent, would be difficult,” she said. “People want there to be magic in this kind of work, but it is long, sustained, hard work before you get to see the fruits of it. People looking on might think that everything changes when an election is won, but in reality the work started long before.”
Her hope is to continue to build on progress made in the past few years.
“My goal is to bring people together around democracy,” she said.
She and her campaign manager, Elana Mainer, are in the process of creating a new nonprofit, a 501©4 that will allow them to conduct more direct political work supporting issues they believe are important to working families.
“We want to continue the momentum brought to this campaign,” she said. “We want to help people run for election up and down the district based on a platform of what it means for North Central Washington to be a thriving place for all of us.”
The idea is to support future candidates, not only at the state level, but at the local level — city council, mayor, school boards, port and public utility districts.
Details about the new organization are expected in January, she said. The paperwork and organizational structure, including a website, are still in the works.
The idea for it started more than a year ago, she said.
Moore’s campaign as a Democratic candidate for the District 12 seat was a pilot of sorts.
“We knew we needed to show people the possibility of hope and an example of how to run a campaign based on integrity, honesty and kindness. We are working for the interest of the vast majority of people who live here, to hold those in elected office accountable,” she said.
More than 300 volunteers worked on her campaign that included a focus in getting young people involved.
“These were young people who had never been involved in a campaign before or those who didn’t think they had a place in politics and had never seen a local politician they could be excited about,” she said.
About 900 people donated to the effort, many of them first-time contributors, she said. According to state Public Disclosure Commission reports, Moore raised $122,000 to Goehner’s $84,000.
She isn’t sure how active the nonprofit will be in next year’s local races, she said. Much of the early work is likely to focus on educating candidates and voters about the roles of different elected offices.
She wants to challenge the status quo.
“Incumbents should not run for re-election unopposed,” she said. “That leaves no room to hold people accountable, with no narrative and no diversity of thought.”
Moore said she hasn’t yet decided if she will again seek elected office.
“I’m open to it, but it depends on what is the most strategic work needed in the community. It could be that other people are deeply excited about running,” she said. “I would be genuinely happy to run again, if I felt it was the right move for this district. We won’t know that for a little while.”
She acknowledges her opponent also ran a good campaign.
“It was not divisive. We could laugh and discuss our families before the forums started and then lay out, quite differently, what we believe public policy should look like. It represented who we are as a community and who we need to be, what good politics looks like. We didn’t shy away from hard conversations, but conducted them with integrity and kindness,” she said.
Still, she said, she would have liked to win.
“I have true respect for Keith Goehner, but I believe we are being sidelined in Olympia,” she said. “We won’t have a voice in important decisions about the pandemic and economic recovery for the region. It is a loss for us.”