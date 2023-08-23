rcomRepublican U.S. presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy debate each other across Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 23.

WASHINGTON — Eight contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination jockeyed for voters’ attention on Wednesday at the party’s first debate, while the front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, bypassed the event.

Here are four takeaways from the debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin: