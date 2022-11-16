WENATCHEE — Allen Blackmon has been tapped to succeed a resigning judge on the Chelan County District Court bench.

The Chelan County Commission announced Tuesday in a news release its intent to appoint Blackmon to Judge Kyle Mott’s position. Mott is leaving the court for a private practice. The appointment is expected to be made official at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.

allen blackmon.JPG

Allen Blackmon


