WENATCHEE — Allen Blackmon has been tapped to succeed a resigning judge on the Chelan County District Court bench.
The Chelan County Commission announced Tuesday in a news release its intent to appoint Blackmon to Judge Kyle Mott’s position. Mott is leaving the court for a private practice. The appointment is expected to be made official at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.
“Allen not only has a broad depth and breadth of experience and understanding of the law but he also has the temperament to be an effective and respected District Court judge,” said commissioner Bob Bugert in the news release.
Blackmon, a Chelan County District Court prosecutor for 16 years, ran against attorney Jon Volyn in this year’s general election to replace retiring Judge Roye Fore.
With approximately 233 votes left to count after a ballot update was released Tuesday afternoon, Volyn appeared to have an insurmountable lead: 15,050 votes to Blackmon’s 13,621.
The county announced Blackmon as Mott’s successor shortly after the new ballot count was made public.
