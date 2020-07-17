OLYMPIA — Three of the six candidates for the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction are raising and spending money on the campaign, according to state Public Disclosure Commission reports.
Two of those three — incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger Maia Espinoza — have raised the most.
Reykdal, as of July 15, had raised $77,588 and spent $11,983. Espinoza raised $41,403.50 and spent $33,589, including hiring a political consultant. Ron Higgins, the only candidate from the east side of the mountains, who lives in West Richland, raised $6,553 and spent $3,788, according to the report.
The largest expense he listed is the $1,458 filing fee. Reykdal’s largest contributors, donating $4,000 each, include the Washington Education Association, PSE SEIU, Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. Fuse Votes also spent $1,914 on his behalf, according to the reports.
Espinoza’s largest contributions come from private individuals, with $4,000 from Douglas Backous of Edmonds and seven other individuals contributing $2,000 each. The other three candidates, David Spring, Dennis Wick and Stan Lippmann, filed paperwork noting they don’t intend to raise or spend more than $5,000.
The position, according to the Washington Citizens’ Commission for Salaries for Elected Officials, pays $153,000 a year, effective July 1, 2020, up from $145,860 last July 1.